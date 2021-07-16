checkAd

Report of Acquisition of Common Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Ashwath Mehra reports that ASTOR Management AG, a company that he controls, purchased today 22,000,000 common shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Common Shares”) through the TSX Venture Exchange at $0.11 per share for total consideration paid of $2,420,000.

Immediately prior to the purchase of the Common Shares, Mr. Mehra had beneficial ownership and control of 2,750,000 Common Shares, representing 1.6% of the outstanding Common Shares. Mr. Mehra currently has beneficial ownership and control of 24,750,000 Common Shares, representing 14.0% of the outstanding Common Shares.

Mr. Mehra has acquired the Common Shares for investment and may acquire additional Common Shares or dispose of Common Shares (through market or private transactions) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained from the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or from Mr. Mehra by telephone at +41 41 544 5100.

“Ashwath Mehra”

ASHWATH MEHRA





