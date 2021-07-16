Report of Acquisition of Common Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Ashwath Mehra reports that ASTOR Management AG, a company that he controls, purchased today 22,000,000 common shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Common Shares”) through the TSX Venture Exchange at $0.11 per share for total consideration paid of $2,420,000.



Immediately prior to the purchase of the Common Shares, Mr. Mehra had beneficial ownership and control of 2,750,000 Common Shares, representing 1.6% of the outstanding Common Shares. Mr. Mehra currently has beneficial ownership and control of 24,750,000 Common Shares, representing 14.0% of the outstanding Common Shares.