Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oatly Group AB (‘Oatly’ or the ‘Company’), (NASDAQ: OTLY) on behalf of Oatly stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Oatly has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 14, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC (‘Spruce Point’), a New York-based investment management firm that focuses on forensic research and short-selling, issued a detailed report entitled ‘Sour on an Oat-Lier Investment’ that outlines why they believe shares of Oatly Group AB face up to 30% to 70% intermediate-term downside risk, or $6.40 - $14.90 per share, and longer-term insolvency risk. Spruce Point has accused Oatly of improper accounting practices and greenwashing and alleges that Oatly has overstated both its revenue and margins to investors.

