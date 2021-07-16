checkAd

OATLY ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oatly Group AB on Behalf of Oatly Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oatly Group AB (‘Oatly’ or the ‘Company’), (NASDAQ: OTLY) on behalf of Oatly stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Oatly has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 14, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC (‘Spruce Point’), a New York-based investment management firm that focuses on forensic research and short-selling, issued a detailed report entitled ‘Sour on an Oat-Lier Investment’ that outlines why they believe shares of Oatly Group AB face up to 30% to 70% intermediate-term downside risk, or $6.40 - $14.90 per share, and longer-term insolvency risk. Spruce Point has accused Oatly of improper accounting practices and greenwashing and alleges that Oatly has overstated both its revenue and margins to investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oatly shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

