checkAd

The Stagwell Group to Recommend the Appointment of Madison Avenue Partners’ Eli Samaha to the MDC Partners Board of Directors at Close of the Merger of MDC and Stagwell

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 04:47  |  49   |   |   

Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell” or the “Company”) announced today that it intends to recommend the appointment of Eli Samaha, Founder and Managing Partner of Madison Avenue Partners, LP (“Madison”), to the Board of MDC Partners, Inc. (“MDC”) (Nasdaq: MDCA) upon the closing of the combination of MDC with Stagwell (the “Transaction”). Madison is one of the largest shareholders of MDC today and has expressed its support for the Transaction.

"Eli has impressed me with his insights into our business, understanding of the digital marketing and advertising sectors as well as his knowledge of corporate finance and capital allocation,” said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners and Managing Partner of the Stagwell Group. “He is an accomplished investor and one of MDC’s largest shareholders. I am confident he will be a differentiated voice in the board room and will add substantial value to the combined company. We are pleased to have earned his support for the transaction.”

Mr. Samaha commented, “As a long-term investor in MDC, I appreciate the efforts of other shareholders to strongly advocate for and to secure a superior outcome. I believe this transaction, as currently structured, represents the best path forward. The power and capabilities of the combined company substantially exceed either on its own. I look forward to working with Mark and the team as we set our sights on the goal of building the preeminent global marketing and advertising company.”

Eli Samaha is the Founder and Managing Partner of Madison Avenue Partners, LP, a value-focused investment manager whose partners include leading university endowments, hospital systems, and philanthropic foundations. Prior to founding Madison, Mr. Samaha was a Partner at Newtyn Management and held roles at KPS Capital Partners and GSC Group. He received a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Dartmouth College.

About Stagwell Marketing Group

The Stagwell Marketing Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fully-integrated organization of size & scale servicing brands across the continuum of marketing services. Collaborative by design, Stagwell is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell’s high growth brands include experts in four categories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights, marketing communications, and content and media. Stagwell is a private equity fund that owns all interests in Stagwell Marketing Group LLC through a wholly owned holding company named Stagwell Marketing Group Holdings LLC. Stagwell Marketing Group LLC and its businesses are managed by The Stagwell Group, a registered investment advisor. The address of Stagwell is 1808 Eye Street, Floor 6, Washington, D.C., 20006. As of the date hereof, Stagwell and its affiliates beneficially own 50,000 series 6 preference shares (representing 100% of the outstanding Series 6 preference shares) and 14,425,714 Class A shares (representing 18.7% of the outstanding Class A subordinate voting shares) of MDC, collectively representing 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Class A subordinate voting shares of MDC, as calculated on an as-converted basis. There will be no change in the beneficial ownership of Stagwell and its affiliates of MDC securities following the announcement of the foregoing.

Seite 1 von 5
MDC Partners Subord.Vtg (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Stagwell Group to Recommend the Appointment of Madison Avenue Partners’ Eli Samaha to the MDC Partners Board of Directors at Close of the Merger of MDC and Stagwell Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell” or the “Company”) announced today that it intends to recommend the appointment of Eli Samaha, Founder and Managing Partner of Madison Avenue Partners, LP (“Madison”), to the Board of MDC Partners, Inc. (“MDC”) (Nasdaq: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
HeartFlow, the Leader in Precision Heart Care, Announces Merger with Longview Acquisition Corp. II ...
Kohl’s Helps Families Move Forward Together this Back-to-School Season
In Major Step Toward Commercializing Self-Driving Technology, Aurora to Become a Public Company by ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon HealthLake
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Stagwell Media LP Responds to Indaba Capital’s False and Misleading Press Release on Stagwell’s Merger With MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Indaba Capital Highlights That Supplemental Proxy Materials Reinforce MDC-Stagwell Combination’s Deep Conflicts and Wholly Insufficient Terms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Stagwell Marketing Group LLC Reports on Its Exceptional Performance and Highlights Business and Financial Updates Provided in MDC Partners Filing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Indaba Capital Issues New Presentation Detailing Opposition to Barely Revised Terms of MDC-Stagwell Combination
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Indaba Capital Expresses Disappointment Over Mark Penn’s Apparent Unwillingness to Engage in Good Faith with MDC Shareholders Regarding Stagwell Merger
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten