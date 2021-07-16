Handelsbanken Q2 Beats Consensus as Credit Losses Much Smaller Than Expected Autor: PLX AI | 16.07.2021, 06:32 | 18 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 06:32 | (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken Q2 operating profit SEK 5,988 million vs. estimate SEK 5,408 million.Q2 net interest income SEK 7,961 million vs. estimate SEK 7,945 millionQ2 net fee & commission income SEK 3,055 million vs. estimate SEK 2,971 millionQ2 … (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken Q2 operating profit SEK 5,988 million vs. estimate SEK 5,408 million.Q2 net interest income SEK 7,961 million vs. estimate SEK 7,945 millionQ2 net fee & commission income SEK 3,055 million vs. estimate SEK 2,971 millionQ2 … (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken Q2 operating profit SEK 5,988 million vs. estimate SEK 5,408 million.

Q2 net interest income SEK 7,961 million vs. estimate SEK 7,945 million

Q2 net fee & commission income SEK 3,055 million vs. estimate SEK 2,971 million

Q2 credit losses SEK 47 million recoveries vs. estimate SEK 337 million losses

Commission income from fund management rose by 6%

Credit quality remains very good, and credit losses consisted of net recoveries of SEK 47 million, the bank said

The cost-cutting program is proceeding according to plan, and thus far, measures corresponding to SEK 1.3 billion have been decided on/initiated since Q3 2020, with achieved positive effects on profit of SEK 400 million

Just over 700 persons, or around 6% of the total number of employees, have reached an agreement to leave the Bank



