Verkkokauppa.com decided on the second installment of the quarterly dividend

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 16 July 2021 at 7:45 am EEST

Verkkokauppa.com decided on the second installment of the quarterly dividend

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has decided today, on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2021, that a dividend of EUR 0.058 per share (EUR 2,594,497.70 in total) be distributed from retained earnings.

The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend on 20 July 2021. The dividend will be paid on 27 July 2021.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting, held on 25 March 2021, resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide at its discretion on the distribution of dividends. Based on the authorization, the total amount of the quarterly dividend distribution shall not exceed EUR 0.174 per share. Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise or the possible changes in the rules and regulations of the Finnish book-entry system require otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend one more time during the period of validity of the authorization as follows: the third dividend instalment not exceeding EUR 0.059 per share will be paid on 2 November 2021. In this case, the Board will make a separate resolution on the distribution of dividends. The company will separately publish announcements of such Board resolutions.

Before the Board of Directors implements the resolution regarding the distribution of dividend, it must assess, from the viewpoint of Company’s financial position, whether the requirements in the Finnish Companies Act for the distribution of dividend are fulfilled.

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell
CFO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Marja Mäkinen
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.





