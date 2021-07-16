checkAd

CGTN U.S. ranks No.1 on COVID-19 resilience report, what a joke

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 06:51  |  15   |   |   

BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg recently published its latest COVID Resilience Ranking, taking only a couple of indicators into consideration to jump to a hilariously irrational conclusion that the U.S. outcompetes all other countries in showing remarkable resilience in its fight against COVID-19. 

Just as the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, the so-called Covid Resilience Ranking doesn't respect science and life, and it even has no scruples in striking out indicators such as the number of confirmed cases and fatalities. It also regards lockdown, and entry and exit quarantine management policies as negative factors. The patently skewed positioning has elicited much ridicule from netizens.

"Good example of USian exceptionalism." Ricard Reeleder, a Twitter user said.

The report said the agile rollout of the U.S. messanger RNA vaccine has stemmed the world's worst outbreak. However, last autumn, the daily confirmed cases and death toll of which country petrified the world?

How long could U.S. live in a bubble?/CGTN

Many people questioned the logic behind the ranking:

A Twitter user named William Cuming commented: " Amazing how, in the age of twittersphere, we have such short memories. The US, which ranks No.1, was building makeshift morgues due to the number of people dying...and yet it ranks as the best. This analysis at best undermines the integrity of this news service."

One can still recall the days when having failed at controlling the pandemic the U.S. government went out of its way to blame and smear China to divert attention, ignoring the advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the global scientific community.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the science community has been dedicated to the virus origins tracing. The WHO said it was "extremely unlikely" for the virus to have leaked from a lab. But the U.S. refused to buy that, and repeatedly distorted truth and veered the research work into a "political quagmire."

As the COVID-19 lab leak conspiracy theory gets another Western push, can scientific community defend the truth against it?

Back to the ranking, sharp-sighted people must make their own fair judgments. And Bloomberg's pro-U.S. ranking should be seen for what it is – a laughing stock.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-07-15/U-S-ranks-No-1-on-COVID-19-resil ...

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pM3UbSxxpBY 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575462/How_long_U_S_live_a_bubble_CGTN.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGTN U.S. ranks No.1 on COVID-19 resilience report, what a joke BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bloomberg recently published its latest COVID Resilience Ranking, taking only a couple of indicators into consideration to jump to a hilariously irrational conclusion that the U.S. outcompetes all other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR during the Study Period ...
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
LTI revenues grow 5.1% QoQ and 20.4% YoY;
Photo Animation Leader D-ID Partners with National Geographic Photographer Michael Yamashita to ...
Can Connecting Organizational Culture to Business Strategy Help Unlock Better Financial ...
Paper Bottles Market to Register 6% CAGR Steered by Rising Focus on Environmentally Friendly Packaging Solutions: Fact.MR
JT Group launches Ploom X
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area