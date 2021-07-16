Lonza Extends Collaboration with Major Biopharmaceutical Partner for Large-Scale Monoclonal Antibody Commercial Supply

Long-term collaboration for commercial supply of monoclonal antibodies will complete the integrated supply chain for the manufacture of an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for use against hard-to-treat cancers

The deal enables the customer to access commercial-scale production of all elements of its ADC at one site, ensuring security of supply and delivering significant economies of scale. It demonstrates the value of Lonza's Ibex (R) Solutions, providing customers with fast, flexible and tailor-made solutions

Solutions, providing customers with fast, flexible and tailor-made solutions The monoclonal antibody manufacturing process will be delivered from Lonza's recently announced large-scale facility currently under construction in Visp (CH)

Basel, Switzerland, 16 July 2021 - Lonza, a CDMO partner to the biopharma industry, today announced the extension of its collaboration with a major biopharmaceutical partner for the commercial-scale manufacture of monoclonal antibodies, under a long-term agreement. At scale, and following product approval, the agreement will absorb a significant proportion of the capacity of the large-scale mammalian asset under construction in Visp, which will accommodate six 20,000L bioreactors. Together with other customers, approximately 75% of the facility's available capacity is now reserved.

The announcement marks the significant development of an existing customer relationship where Lonza already provides highly potent payload, drug-linker and conjugation services. The large-scale supply of monoclonal antibodies reflects further supply chain simplification and the commercialization of a process already established within the Lonza network.

Jean-Christophe Hyvert, President, Biologics and Cell & Gene Divisions, Lonza, commented: 'This expanded customer relationship truly exemplifies our value and capabilities as a strategic partner on the path to commercialization. We can offer an integrated and simplified supply chain, which provides security of supply and delivers economies of scale. We are proud to expand our partnership to deliver the commercial supply of this important class of molecule at our Ibex(R) biopark, which will help treat patients suffering from cancer.'