SoftwareONE acquires ITST, a Brazilian SAP consulting and cloud migration company

SoftwareONE acquires ITST, a Brazilian SAP consulting and cloud migration company
16 July 2021

SoftwareONE acquires ITST, a Brazilian SAP consulting and cloud migration company

Stans, Switzerland I 16 July 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired ITST, a specialist for professional and managed SAP services, including cloud strategy advisory, architecture assessment, migration and administration. ITST is the latest in a sequence of SAP in the cloud acquisitions made by SoftwareONE and expands the group's footprint to Latin America.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, ITST (ITST.com.br) provides comprehensive SAP technology services and solutions to some of Brazil's largest SAP customers. This includes advisory services for the optimal future architecture of customers' SAP solutions, as well as professional and managed services to help customers efficiently and reliably migrate on-premise SAP systems to the cloud and efficiently operate them thereafter.

Andre Fernandes, Regional Head LATAM said, "I am extremely pleased to welcome ITST to the SoftwareONE family. This is a strategic step in building a leading SAP cloud services platform in Latin America and we look forward to a bright future together adding value for our customers."

"Our customers around the world are looking for reliable partners when it comes to moving and running SAP on cloud platforms. Through this first SAP-related acquisition in Latin America, ITST will strengthen SoftwareONE's capabilities in this strategic growth stream, expanding our capacity to provide customers with first-class solutions and services for their SAP journey to the cloud," said Daniel DaVinci, global practice leader, SoftwareONE SAP Services.

Jairo Pedroza and Fabricio Cordeiro, co-founders of ITST, said "We are delighted to join SoftwareONE and contribute our know-how and local insights. SoftwareONE's global SAP practice offers ITST an ideal platform to capture the fast-growing market opportunities in Brazil. Our existing customers will benefit from the additional expertise and a broader portfolio of solutions and services."

