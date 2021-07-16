checkAd

IMCD México strengthens its industrial market presence through the acquisition of Maquimex

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (16 July 2021) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD México has signed an agreement to acquire the speciality chemicals distributor Materias Químicas de México S.A. de C.V. (“Maquimex”).

“The progression of IMCD México’s growth story continues with the exciting new addition of Maquimex,” said Miguel Ruiseñor, Managing Director, IMCD México. “Over the past 15 months since IMCD México was established, we have created a leading speciality distribution company primarily serving the life sciences markets. As we welcome Maquimex to IMCD México, we are together now also able to offer substantial coverage to the industrial markets, reinforcing our commitment to develop opportunities for our supplier partners and to support our customers by delivering solutions and market innovation.”

Established in 1977, Maquimex is an asset light speciality chemicals distributor providing commercial and technical expertise in the preservatives, HI&I, energy, water treatment and other industrial markets. Maquimex offers robust distribution coverage across México, supported by an application laboratory and 44 employees.

“For nearly 45 years, Maquimex has played an important role in México’s supply chain by offering solutions that reflected our commitment to innovation, sustainability and collaboration,” said Luis Katz, General Manager, Maquimex. “Joining IMCD México upholds our company’s mission to serve our industries with a steadfast purpose. The expanded capabilities and global expertise that we now have through IMCD will progress our value and the opportunities available to the customers and supplier partners we serve.”

Headquartered in México City, Maquimex’s industrial and life sciences businesses complement IMCD México’s existing presence in the pharmaceuticals, food, nutrition, beauty, personal care and HI&I markets. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in August 2021.

