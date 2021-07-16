Schibsted Q2 EBITDA NOK 743 Million vs. Estimate NOK 662 Million
(PLX AI) – Schibsted Q2 revenue NOK 3,619 million vs. estimate NOK 3,527 million.Q2 EBITDA margin 21%
(PLX AI) – Schibsted Q2 revenue NOK 3,619 million vs. estimate NOK 3,527 million.Q2 EBITDA margin 21%
Schibsted ASA (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Schibsted Q2 revenue NOK 3,619 million vs. estimate NOK 3,527 million.
- Q2 EBITDA margin 21%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0