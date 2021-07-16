Ericsson Profit Beats Consensus, but Revenue Comes Below Estimates on China
- (PLX AI) – Ericsson Q2 net sales SEK 54,900 million vs. estimate SEK 57,400 million.
- Sales in Mainland China were SEK 2 billion lower YoY
- Q2 gross margin 43.4% driven mainly by operational leverage in Networks. Q2 2020 was negatively impacted by inventory write-down and initial 5G deployments in Mainland China
- Q2 EBIT SEK 5,800 million vs. estimate SEK 5,330 million
- Q2 adjusted gross margin 43.4% vs. estimate 41.7%
- Q2 net income SEK 3,900 million vs. estimate SEK 3,400 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 5,800 million vs. estimate SEK 5,760 million
- Q2 EPS SEK 1.1
- Ericsson foresees 20-30% annual market growth in enterprise, CEO says
- Ericsson Enterprise use cases in 5G – and the continuing growth in 4G – will drive the digital transformation of business globally
