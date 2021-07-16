Ericsson Profit Beats Consensus, but Revenue Comes Below Estimates on China Autor: PLX AI | 16.07.2021, 07:06 | 68 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 07:06 | (PLX AI) – Ericsson Q2 net sales SEK 54,900 million vs. estimate SEK 57,400 million.Sales in Mainland China were SEK 2 billion lower YoYQ2 gross margin 43.4% driven mainly by operational leverage in Networks. Q2 2020 was negatively impacted by … (PLX AI) – Ericsson Q2 net sales SEK 54,900 million vs. estimate SEK 57,400 million.Sales in Mainland China were SEK 2 billion lower YoYQ2 gross margin 43.4% driven mainly by operational leverage in Networks. Q2 2020 was negatively impacted by … (PLX AI) – Ericsson Q2 net sales SEK 54,900 million vs. estimate SEK 57,400 million.

Sales in Mainland China were SEK 2 billion lower YoY

Q2 gross margin 43.4% driven mainly by operational leverage in Networks. Q2 2020 was negatively impacted by inventory write-down and initial 5G deployments in Mainland China

Q2 EBIT SEK 5,800 million vs. estimate SEK 5,330 million

Q2 adjusted gross margin 43.4% vs. estimate 41.7%

Q2 net income SEK 3,900 million vs. estimate SEK 3,400 million

Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 5,800 million vs. estimate SEK 5,760 million

Q2 EPS SEK 1.1

Ericsson foresees 20-30% annual market growth in enterprise, CEO says

Ericsson Enterprise use cases in 5G – and the continuing growth in 4G – will drive the digital transformation of business globally



Telefon L.M.Ericsson (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Telefon L.M.Ericsson (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer