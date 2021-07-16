Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Granges Names Oskar Hellström as Interim CEO (PLX AI) – Granges has appointed Oskar Hellström as Interim CEO.The appointment is effective 1 August 2021 and until Jörgen Rosengren assumes his position as CEO, which will be no later than 1 October 2021Johan Menckel, Gränges’ current CEO, will …



