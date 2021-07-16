Granges Names Oskar Hellström as Interim CEO
(PLX AI) – Granges has appointed Oskar Hellström as Interim CEO.The appointment is effective 1 August 2021 and until Jörgen Rosengren assumes his position as CEO, which will be no later than 1 October 2021Johan Menckel, Gränges’ current CEO, will …
- (PLX AI) – Granges has appointed Oskar Hellström as Interim CEO.
- The appointment is effective 1 August 2021 and until Jörgen Rosengren assumes his position as CEO, which will be no later than 1 October 2021
- Johan Menckel, Gränges’ current CEO, will leave office on 31 July 2021
