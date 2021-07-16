checkAd

DGAP-News creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: AMSTERDAM TRADE BANK INCREASES INVESTMENT VOLUME VIA CREDITSHELF PLATFORM TO EUR 60 MN

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: AMSTERDAM TRADE BANK INCREASES INVESTMENT VOLUME VIA CREDITSHELF PLATFORM TO EUR 60 MN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AMSTERDAM TRADE BANK INCREASES INVESTMENT VOLUME VIA CREDITSHELF PLATFORM TO EUR 60 MN

- Amsterdam Trade Bank expands debt funding on creditshelf platform by EUR 20 mn, now totaling EUR 60 mn

- Extension of successful cooperation that has been in place since the beginning of the year

- Loans to German SMEs via creditshelf platform remain attractive asset class for investors

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, July 16, 2021 ‒ creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany, and its important financing partner Amsterdam Trade Bank further expand their successful collaboration. Amsterdam Trade Bank increases the funding volume for SME loans via the creditshelf platform by another EUR 20 mn, totaling Amsterdam Trade's commitment to EUR 60 mn.

Matt Kus, Head of SME Credit Origination at Amsterdam Trade Bank: "So far, we have been very satisfied with the collaboration. creditshelf has steadily delivered increased loan volume over the past months without compromising the credit criteria we set for the facility. In all of our interactions we have experienced nothing but professional execution and we appreciate the active monitoring creditshelf performs on our exposures. We are happy to support the German SME sector with the additional funds in this important phase of economic upswing."

Dr. Daniel Bartsch, founding partner and Chief Operating Officer of creditshelf, adds: "We are honored by the trust placed in us by Amsterdam Trade Bank. It shows that our platform works and meets the requirements of highly regulated investors, especially when it comes to our selection and risk analysis processes. Via creditshelf, institutional investors like Amsterdam Trade can benefit from a unique access to the German Mittelstand, and at the same time receive a "full-service" package."

