Nicox Provides Second Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights and Strategic Update

(Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, provided business and financial highlights for Q2 2021 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”) as well as an update on its strategy and key expected value-inflection milestones today.“Nicox has made strong progress in the second quarter of 2021, with timely completion of the in-patient part of the NCX 4251 Mississippi Phase 2b trial and continued clinical progress on NCX 470 where the first Phase 3 results are expected in the second quarter of 2022. Our strategy remains to retain the full revenue potential from our fully-owned, product candidates NCX 470 and NCX 4251 in the U.S. and Europe. We believe that this offers a higher potential return than licensing them to third parties and leaves multiple value-creating options open, including organic growth and corporate transactions. We will seek collaborations for NCX 470 and NCX 4251 in other key regions, including Japan, following the Mont Blanc and Mississippi trial results, respectively,” said“Regarding our partnered commercial products, VYZULTA and ZERVIATE, we have seen significant prescription growth in both cases. While revenue growth has not yet caught up due to pricing and reimbursement mechanisms commonly experienced in the US market in the first years of launch, we expect to see that follow through shortly.” addedNicox’s lead clinical product candidate, NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog (PGA), is currently in two multi-regional Phase 3 glaucoma clinical trials, with top-line results from the first Phase 3 clinical trial, Mont Blanc, expected in Q2 2022. Results from the second Phase 3 trial, Denali, are expected in 2023. Our objective with these two Phase 3 clinical trials is to demonstrate statistically superior efficacy for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) with once-daily dosed NCX 470 0.1% ophthalmic solution over latanoprost ophthalmic solution 0.005% (first marketed as Xalatan), the most prescribed PGA in the U.S. No monotherapy has previously achieved approval in the U.S. based on trials demonstrating clinical proof of superior efficacy to a PGA, which, if achieved, would clearly differentiate NCX 470 from all other monotherapy products available on the market.