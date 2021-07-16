Sinch AB (publ) Interim Report January – June 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.07.2021, 07:30 | 58 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 07:30 | April – June 2021

Net sales increased by 127 percent to SEK 3,682 million (1,622). Organic growth in local currency was 48 percent.



Gross profit increased by 89 percent to SEK 869 million (460). Organic growth in local currency was 32 percent.



Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 42 percent to SEK 284 million (200).



Adjusted EBIT2 amounted to SEK 254 million (185).



Profit after tax for the quarter amounted to SEK 47 million (37).



Diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.07 (0.06). January – June 2021

Net sales increased by 117 percent to SEK 7,032 million (3,246). Organic growth in local currency was 43 percent.



Gross profit increased by 86 percent to SEK 1,689 million (907). Organic growth in local currency was 28 percent.



Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 47 percent to SEK 552 million (377).



Adjusted EBIT2 amounted to SEK 498 million (346).



Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 188 million (134).



Diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.28 (0.22). “We now see broad-based growth, across different customer segments and geographies, in addition to the growth from our largest customers.” Oscar Werner, CEO Significant events during the quarter

It was announced on 4 May that leading American market intelligence firm IDC had recognized Sinch as a global leader in the Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) market.



The annual general meeting of shareholders in Sinch AB (publ) resolved on 18 May in favor of a 10-for-1 stock split. The first day of trading in the company’s shares after the stock split was 17 June 2021. 3



A directed issue of 7,232,077 shares was executed on 24 May at a subscription price of SEK 1,300 per share (corresponding to SEK 130 per share after the stock split on 17 June). The directed issue was heavily oversubscribed and the company raised about SEK 9,400 million before issue costs.



Sinch entered into a binding agreement on 9 June to acquire MessageMedia, a leading vendor of mobile messaging services to small and medium-sized businesses in the US, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. The consideration totals USD 1.3 billion on a cash and debt-free basis. Sinch will pay USD 1.1 billion in cash and the remainder in 1,128,487 new shares in Sinch. When the deal was announced, this corresponded to total consideration of SEK 10,745 million. Execution of the transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions and the approval of competition authorities in several countries. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer