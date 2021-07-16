checkAd

Appointment of new CFO

Oslo, 16 July 2021

Interoil is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ricardo Romero as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.  

Mr. Romero has an accounting degree from the Universidad Nacional de Cuyo, a Master of Business Administration degree from Universidad Católica de Córdoba and is a PhD candidate in Economics at the Universidad Nacional de Cuyo.  

Mr. Romero previously served as Finance Manager, Director and CFO for different companies based in Europe with commercial activity and operations in Latin America, including companies engaged in the food and beverage industries and in media related services.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For questions please contact: ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.





