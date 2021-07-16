Sinch Q2 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 284 Million vs. Estimate SEK 241 Million
- (PLX AI) – Sinch Q2 sales SEK 3,682 million vs. estimate SEK 3,290 million.
- Q2 net income SEK 47 million vs. estimate SEK 92 million
- Q2 EPS SEK 0.07
