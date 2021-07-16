Granges Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 309 Million vs. Estimate SEK 315 Million
(PLX AI) – Granges Q2 sales SEK 4,609 million vs. estimate SEK 4,239 million.Q2 net income SEK 226 millionQ2 EPS SEK 2.12
(PLX AI) – Granges Q2 sales SEK 4,609 million vs. estimate SEK 4,239 million.Q2 net income SEK 226 millionQ2 EPS SEK 2.12
Granges Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Granges Q2 sales SEK 4,609 million vs. estimate SEK 4,239 million.
- Q2 net income SEK 226 million
- Q2 EPS SEK 2.12
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0