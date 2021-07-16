HKScan Q2 EBIT EUR 3.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 2.4 Million
(PLX AI) – HKScan Q2 revenue EUR 449.3 million vs. estimate EUR 442 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 700 thousand
(PLX AI) – HKScan Q2 revenue EUR 449.3 million vs. estimate EUR 442 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 700 thousand
HKScan Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – HKScan Q2 revenue EUR 449.3 million vs. estimate EUR 442 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 700 thousand
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0