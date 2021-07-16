Production report for June 2021

Oslo, 16 July 2021



Below please find average gross operated production in June 2021 and corresponding numbers for May 2021.

Interoil operated June 2021 May 2021 Boe/d(1) Bopd (2) Boe/d(1) Bopd (2) Colombia(3) 817 566 748 492 Argentina(4) 2,484 298 2,559 338

Barrels of oil equivalents per day Barrels of oil per day Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of Interoil until local authorities approves operator’s licence.

