Husqvarna Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Component Supply Under Pressure

Autor: PLX AI
16.07.2021, 07:32  |  41   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Husqvarna Q2 sales SEK 14,614 million vs. estimate SEK 14,500 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,645 million vs. estimate SEK 2,546 million
  • Q2 EBIT SEK 2,659 million vs. estimate SEK 2,493 million
  • Q2 EBIT margin 18.1%
  • Q2 EPS SEK 3.48
  • CEO says strong demand combined with supply shortages continue to put pressure on global supply chains including component availability. This has to some extent limited the volumes we have been able to produce
  • CEO says we unfortunately identified a defective component on a circuit board used in a limited batch of robotic lawn mowers
  • CEO says fully committed to quickly resolve this and as of today the vast majority of customers have had the component in question replaced


Wertpapier


