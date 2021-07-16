NTG acquires furniture logistics specialist LGT Group AB

Today, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) has entered into a conditional share purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the Swedish company LGT Group AB (“LGT Group”).

LGT Group is a leading full-service provider of transport logistics and warehousing solutions tailored to the furniture industry. The group serves a wide range of customers including furniture brands, design houses, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers as well as international partners.

LGT Group’s activities are conducted from premises in Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, which include approximately 135,000 square metres of cross-docking and warehousing facilities. The facilities represent the backbone of the group’s full-service furniture coverage across the Nordics. A minor part of the group’s operations involves third-party logistics solutions serving several sectors with transport, handling, and warehousing solutions, which include a warehouse capacity of approximately 54,000 square metres in total.

LGT Group generated a reported revenue of SEK 829.0 million and a reported EBIT of SEK 64.8 million (IFRS) in the financial year ending 31 December 2020, and the group has approximately 320 employees. Financial results in the first five months of 2021 have generally increased due to the high activity despite a lower pro forma revenue reflecting the divestment of certain warehousing operations in 2020.

Transaction overview