NTG acquires furniture logistics specialist LGT Group AB

Company announcement no. 18 21
16 July 2021

NTG acquires furniture logistics specialist LGT Group AB

Today, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) has entered into a conditional share purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the Swedish company LGT Group AB (“LGT Group”).

LGT Group is a leading full-service provider of transport logistics and warehousing solutions tailored to the furniture industry. The group serves a wide range of customers including furniture brands, design houses, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers as well as international partners.

LGT Group’s activities are conducted from premises in Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, which include approximately 135,000 square metres of cross-docking and warehousing facilities. The facilities represent the backbone of the group’s full-service furniture coverage across the Nordics. A minor part of the group’s operations involves third-party logistics solutions serving several sectors with transport, handling, and warehousing solutions, which include a warehouse capacity of approximately 54,000 square metres in total.

LGT Group generated a reported revenue of SEK 829.0 million and a reported EBIT of SEK 64.8 million (IFRS) in the financial year ending 31 December 2020, and the group has approximately 320 employees. Financial results in the first five months of 2021 have generally increased due to the high activity despite a lower pro forma revenue reflecting the divestment of certain warehousing operations in 2020.

Transaction overview

  • NTG acquires 100% of the shares in LGT Group AB.
  • The transaction values 100% of the shares in LGT Group AB at SEK 375 million on a cash and debt free basis (excluding effects of IFRS 16).
  • NTG will finance the purchase price with available cash and existing credit facilities.
  • LGT Group has an estimated IFRS 16 lease liability of approximately SEK 265 million which will not affect the cash settlement.
  • The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities.
  • Closing of the transaction is expected in Q3 2021.
  • Following closing, further details regarding the impact of the transaction will be communicated including expected synergies, integration plans as well as an update on the financial outlook for 2021 (if applicable).
