Inwido Q2 EBITA SEK 264 Million vs. Estimate SEK 229 Million
(PLX AI) – Inwido Q2 sales SEK 2,009 million vs. estimate SEK 1,902 million.Q2 organic growth 19%Q2 EBITA margin 13.1%Q2 EPS SEK 3.29 vs. estimate SEK 2.81
