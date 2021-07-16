DGAP-Adhoc PUMA SE: PUMA releases preliminary results for the second quarter 2021 and raises full-year outlook for 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960)
PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach
PUMA releases preliminary results for the second quarter 2021
and raises full-year outlook for 2021
Herzogenaurach, July 16, 2021. Based on continued brand momentum, successful product launches with high sell-throughs and strong growth across all regions, especially in North America, PUMA's currency-adjusted sales increased by approx. 96% to € 1,589 million (Q2 2020: € 831 million) and the operating result (EBIT) increased to approx. € 109 million (Q2 2020: € -115 million) in the second quarter 2021.
In light of the strong second-quarter growth in sales and profitability but also taking into consideration the continued uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, political tensions in key markets and supply chain constraints due to container shortages and port congestion, PUMA now expects the currency-adjusted sales to increase by at least 20% (previous outlook: mid-teens currency-adjusted sales growth) in the financial year 2021. Our outlook for the operating result (EBIT) has been further specified and is now anticipated to come in between € 400 million and € 500 million (previous outlook: significant improvement). In line with the previous outlook, we do not provide a detailed outlook on our gross profit margin and OPEX-ratio. Our net earnings are still expected to improve significantly in 2021.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare