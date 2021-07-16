checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc PUMA SE: PUMA releases preliminary results for the second quarter 2021 and raises full-year outlook for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.07.2021, 07:53   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
PUMA SE: PUMA releases preliminary results for the second quarter 2021 and raises full-year outlook for 2021

16-Jul-2021 / 07:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960)
PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach

PUMA releases preliminary results for the second quarter 2021
and raises full-year outlook for 2021

Herzogenaurach, July 16, 2021. Based on continued brand momentum, successful product launches with high sell-throughs and strong growth across all regions, especially in North America, PUMA's currency-adjusted sales increased by approx. 96% to € 1,589 million (Q2 2020: € 831 million) and the operating result (EBIT) increased to approx. € 109 million (Q2 2020: € -115 million) in the second quarter 2021.

In light of the strong second-quarter growth in sales and profitability but also taking into consideration the continued uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, political tensions in key markets and supply chain constraints due to container shortages and port congestion, PUMA now expects the currency-adjusted sales to increase by at least 20% (previous outlook: mid-teens currency-adjusted sales growth) in the financial year 2021. Our outlook for the operating result (EBIT) has been further specified and is now anticipated to come in between € 400 million and € 500 million (previous outlook: significant improvement). In line with the previous outlook, we do not provide a detailed outlook on our gross profit margin and OPEX-ratio. Our net earnings are still expected to improve significantly in 2021.

Wertpapier


