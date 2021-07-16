checkAd

DGAP-News Álvaro Hernández to succeed Björn Waldow as member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.07.2021, 08:00  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Álvaro Hernández to succeed Björn Waldow as member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE

16.07.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Álvaro Hernández to succeed Björn Waldow as member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE

Pullach, 16 July 2021 - Álvaro Hernández, currently CFO of Santander Consumer Finance Benelux B.V., succeeds Björn Waldow as a member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE and assumes responsibility for Finance, Risk and IT, among other areas. Björn Waldow will leave the company at his own request in fall.

Álvaro Hernández will be appointed as member of the Managing Board in October. He will join Sixt Leasing as a general representative as early as September 1, 2021, ensuring a seamless transition together with Björn Waldow. The appointment and the conclusion of the associated Managing Board employment contract are subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

Jochen Klöpper, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I am pleased to announce Álvaro Hernández as a new member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE. He has extensive international management experience both in the finance and automotive sector. I would also like to thank Björn Waldow for his dedicated service to the company. He has played a key role in shaping Sixt Leasing SE since its IPO and has made a significant contribution to its successful development."

Álvaro Hernández began his career in 2001 at Deloitte & Touche in Spain, where he worked as an auditor for five years. In the following ten years, he was responsible for the business of FCA Bank Group in Spain and Morocco as CFO. Since 2017, he has been CFO for Santander Consumer Finance's business in the Netherlands and Belgium. In his role as member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE, he will be responsible for Accounting, Controlling, Treasury, Investor Relations, Risk Management, Audit, Legal, Compliance, Information Security and IT.

Seite 1 von 3
Sixt Leasing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Álvaro Hernández to succeed Björn Waldow as member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Personnel Álvaro Hernández to succeed Björn Waldow as member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE 16.07.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Álvaro …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
EQS-Adhoc: Partners Group meldet USD 119 Mrd. verwaltetes Vermögen zum 30. Juni 2021
EQS-Adhoc: INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29, 2021
DGAP-News: Erwerb weiterer Anteile der wallstreet:online AG an der wallstreet:online capital AG: ...
EQS-Adhoc: Partners Group reports total AuM of USD 119 billion as of 30 June 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik achieves record figures in the 2nd quarter 2021 and raises guidance for ...
DGAP-News: Acquisition of further shares by wallstreet:online AG in wallstreet:online capital AG: ownership ...
DGAP-News: PNE AG verkauft Windparkprojekte in Rumänien
DGAP-News: PNE AG sells wind farm projects in Romania
Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal akquiriert Übertragungsrechte der AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 vor und erhöht Ausblick für ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Álvaro Hernández folgt auf Björn Waldow als Vorstand der Sixt Leasing SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Álvaro Hernández folgt auf Björn Waldow als Vorstand der Sixt Leasing SE
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Widerruf eines Sixt Kfz Leasing Vertrags: Kunde bekommt alle Raten zurück!
Roland Klaus | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21DGAP-News: Sixt Mobility Consulting erweitert 'Companion'-App mit elektronischer Führerscheinkontrolle 'DriversCheck' (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
14.07.21DGAP-News: Sixt Mobility Consulting erweitert 'Companion'-App mit elektronischer Führerscheinkontrolle 'DriversCheck'
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21DGAP-News: Sixt Mobility Consulting extends 'Companion' app with electronic driver's licence check 'DriversCheck'
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: Hauptversammlung beschließt Umfirmierung des Konzerns in 'Allane SE' (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
29.06.21DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: Annual General Meeting resolves to rename the Group 'Allane SE'
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: Hauptversammlung beschließt Umfirmierung des Konzerns in 'Allane SE'
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing launcht innovatives Analysetool 'FleetIntelligence' für Flottenmanager (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen