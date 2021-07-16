DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Personnel Álvaro Hernández to succeed Björn Waldow as member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE 16.07.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pullach, 16 July 2021 - Álvaro Hernández, currently CFO of Santander Consumer Finance Benelux B.V., succeeds Björn Waldow as a member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE and assumes responsibility for Finance, Risk and IT, among other areas. Björn Waldow will leave the company at his own request in fall.

Álvaro Hernández will be appointed as member of the Managing Board in October. He will join Sixt Leasing as a general representative as early as September 1, 2021, ensuring a seamless transition together with Björn Waldow. The appointment and the conclusion of the associated Managing Board employment contract are subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

Jochen Klöpper, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I am pleased to announce Álvaro Hernández as a new member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE. He has extensive international management experience both in the finance and automotive sector. I would also like to thank Björn Waldow for his dedicated service to the company. He has played a key role in shaping Sixt Leasing SE since its IPO and has made a significant contribution to its successful development."

Álvaro Hernández began his career in 2001 at Deloitte & Touche in Spain, where he worked as an auditor for five years. In the following ten years, he was responsible for the business of FCA Bank Group in Spain and Morocco as CFO. Since 2017, he has been CFO for Santander Consumer Finance's business in the Netherlands and Belgium. In his role as member of the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE, he will be responsible for Accounting, Controlling, Treasury, Investor Relations, Risk Management, Audit, Legal, Compliance, Information Security and IT.