Nilorn Interim Report Q2, 2021

Period April - June

  • Order bookings increased by 73 percent to MSEK 171 (99).
  • Revenue increased by 23 percent to MSEK 175 (142) (196 MSEK 2019).
  • Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 193, i.e. an underlying organic increase of 36 percent or a decrease of 1.5 percent compared to 2019
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 23.1 (0.1) (20.2 MSEK 2019).
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 16.7 (-1.3).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.47 (-0.11).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 24.8 (14.6).

Period January – June

  • Order bookings increased by 16 percent to MSEK 351 (302).
  • Revenue expressed in SEK increased by 17 percent to MSEK 350 (298) (374 MSEK 2019).
  • Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 385, i.e. an underlying organic increase of 29 percent.
  • The operating profit amounted to MSEK 50.1 (9.1) (35.3 MSEK 2019).
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 36.3 (4.6).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.19 (0.40).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 37.7 (18.9).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Krister Magnusson, President & CEO                
Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14
E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 p.m., 16 July 2021

 

Attachment





