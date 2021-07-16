Revenues amounted to SEK 644.9 M (592.3)

The gross margin was 28.3 percent (22.7)

EBITDA totaled SEK 26.7 M (18.3)

The operating result was negative SEK 22.3 M (neg: 34.4)

Earnings per share before dilution were negative SEK 0.06 (neg: 0.08)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 86.6 M (43.5)



CEO’s comments

As we announced on June 3, Vietnamese authorities temporarily shut down an industrial complex in which one of Fingerprints’ suppliers has its production facilities due to a COVID-19 outbreak. A successive restart of the production plant commenced during the second half of June, but nonetheless, this loss of production had a negative impact on our sales during the quarter. Despite this, we increased our sales by 18 percent in constant currency terms compared with the corresponding period of 2020, and we assess that the sales lost in the second quarter will be recouped in the coming quarters. Demand for Fingerprints’ products and solutions is healthy and we anticipate that production capacity at our Vietnamese supplier will be fully restored during the third quarter, while we have also secured additional capacity with other suppliers. The important work of broadening our supplier base continues with undiminished effort.

We are seeing a positive trend in the underlying market for our products. External industry analysts expect the global smartphone market to expand by 6-9 percent during 2021, while the proportion of mobiles with fingerprint sensors continues to grow. Capacitive fingerprint sensors, for which Fingerprints is the world leader, remain by far the most common biometric modality in smartphones. Our strong position is based on renowned high product quality, security and biometric performance. We are continuously advancing the development of our product portfolio, and the most recent generation’s thin side-mounted sensors from Fingerprints have established a new highest standard in the market. 2020 was an unusually strong year for the PC industry, a consequence of a significant increase in the scope of studying and working remotely due to the pandemic. The industry continued to expand in 2021, and the view among industry analysts is that the PC market will establish itself on a significantly higher level than before the pandemic. Computers equipped with fingerprint sensors are becoming increasingly commonplace and with our new biometric solution for PCs, we have also assumed a leading position in this market. During the second quarter, we announced that we had gained another customer, which entails that two of the world’s largest three PC manufacturers are now using our technology.