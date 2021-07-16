Puma Raises EBIT Outlook to EUR 400-500 Million After Q2 Beats Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Puma raised EBIT outlook for the year to EUR 400-500 million after second-quarter earnings beat consensus estimates.
- Previously Puma forecast EBIT to show "significant improvement"
- Puma does not provide a detailed outlook on our gross profit margin and OPEX-ratio. Net earnings are still expected to improve significantly in 2021
- Saw strong second-quarter growth in sales and profitability
- Q2 revenue EUR 1,589 million vs estimate EUR 1,366 million
- Q2 EBIT EUR 109 million vs estimate EUR 75 million
