Puma Raises EBIT Outlook to EUR 400-500 Million After Q2 Beats Consensus Autor: PLX AI | 16.07.2021, 07:57 | 34 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 07:57 | (PLX AI) – Puma raised EBIT outlook for the year to EUR 400-500 million after second-quarter earnings beat consensus estimates. Previously Puma forecast EBIT to show "significant improvement"Puma does not provide a detailed outlook on our gross … (PLX AI) – Puma raised EBIT outlook for the year to EUR 400-500 million after second-quarter earnings beat consensus estimates. Previously Puma forecast EBIT to show "significant improvement"Puma does not provide a detailed outlook on our gross … (PLX AI) – Puma raised EBIT outlook for the year to EUR 400-500 million after second-quarter earnings beat consensus estimates.

Previously Puma forecast EBIT to show "significant improvement"

Puma does not provide a detailed outlook on our gross profit margin and OPEX-ratio. Net earnings are still expected to improve significantly in 2021

Saw strong second-quarter growth in sales and profitability

Q2 revenue EUR 1,589 million vs estimate EUR 1,366 million

Q2 EBIT EUR 109 million vs estimate EUR 75 million



