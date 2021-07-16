checkAd

Puma Raises EBIT Outlook to EUR 400-500 Million After Q2 Beats Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
16.07.2021, 07:57  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Puma raised EBIT outlook for the year to EUR 400-500 million after second-quarter earnings beat consensus estimates. Previously Puma forecast EBIT to show "significant improvement"Puma does not provide a detailed outlook on our gross …

  • (PLX AI) – Puma raised EBIT outlook for the year to EUR 400-500 million after second-quarter earnings beat consensus estimates.
  • Previously Puma forecast EBIT to show "significant improvement"
  • Puma does not provide a detailed outlook on our gross profit margin and OPEX-ratio. Net earnings are still expected to improve significantly in 2021
  • Saw strong second-quarter growth in sales and profitability
  • Q2 revenue EUR 1,589 million vs estimate EUR 1,366 million
  • Q2 EBIT EUR 109 million vs estimate EUR 75 million
