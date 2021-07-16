Fingerprint Cards Q2 Earnings Lower Than Expected; Sees Higher Revenue in Q3 Autor: PLX AI | 16.07.2021, 08:05 | 25 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 08:05 | (PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q2 revenue SEK 290.2 million vs. estimate SEK 319 million.Vietnamese authorities temporarily shut down an industrial complex in which one of Fingerprints’ suppliers has its production facilities due to a COVID-19 … (PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q2 revenue SEK 290.2 million vs. estimate SEK 319 million.Vietnamese authorities temporarily shut down an industrial complex in which one of Fingerprints’ suppliers has its production facilities due to a COVID-19 … (PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q2 revenue SEK 290.2 million vs. estimate SEK 319 million.

Vietnamese authorities temporarily shut down an industrial complex in which one of Fingerprints’ suppliers has its production facilities due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

A restart of the production plant commenced during the second half of June, but nonetheless, this loss of production had a negative impact on our sales during the quarter, the company said

Q2 gross margin 27.7% vs. estimate 26%

Q2 EBIT SEK -24 million

Q2 adjusted EPS SEK -0.08

Q2 EBITDA SEK 9.4 million vs. estimate SEK 20 million

Outlook Q3 revenue SEK 330-370 million

Demand for Fingerprints’ products and solutions is healthy and we anticipate that production capacity at our Vietnamese supplier will be fully restored during the third quarter, while we have also secured additional capacity with other suppliers, the company said



Wertpapier

Fingerprint Cards Registered (B) Aktie





