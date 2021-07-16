Getinge Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees Minimum SEK 27 Billion Sales for Year Autor: PLX AI | 16.07.2021, 08:02 | 27 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 08:02 | (PLX AI) – Getinge Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,250 million vs. estimate SEK 1,049 million.Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.04For 2021, Getinge believes that sales will gradually strengthen from the level in 2019 and will amount to a minimum of SEK 27 billion as … (PLX AI) – Getinge Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,250 million vs. estimate SEK 1,049 million.Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.04For 2021, Getinge believes that sales will gradually strengthen from the level in 2019 and will amount to a minimum of SEK 27 billion as … (PLX AI) – Getinge Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,250 million vs. estimate SEK 1,049 million.

Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.04

For 2021, Getinge believes that sales will gradually strengthen from the level in 2019 and will amount to a minimum of SEK 27 billion as health care returns to normal capacity

For 2021, Getinge believes that sales will gradually strengthen from the level in 2019 and will amount to a minimum of SEK 27 billion as health care returns to normal capacity

In the long term, we expect 2-4% organic annual growth in net sales, the company says



