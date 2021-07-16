DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Letter of Intent Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Exclusive negotiations on the acquisition of Innogy's European e-mobility business 16-Jul-2021 / 08:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Exclusive negotiations on the acquisition of Innogy's European e-mobility business

Dortmund, July 16, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), a provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, today entered into a term sheet with E.ON SE concerning the acquisition of 100% of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH effective today. The object of the agreement includes the European activities of the technology provider innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH, which generated revenue of approximately EUR 20 million in the first half of 2021. Both the charge point operator and charging solutions business remaining with E.On SE and the US activities of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH are excluded from the agreement. As part of the agreed exclusivity, Compleo is currently assessing whether such an investment is beneficial for Compleo and its shareholders.

Both parties are aiming for a possible signing of the contract on the basis of extensive due diligence during the third quarter of 2021 and a closing of the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2021. The enterprise value underlying the negotiations is in the mid double-digit million-euro range. According to current plans, the purchase price would be paid both through the issue of new Compleo shares and through cash components. Whether and, if so, on what terms the conclusion of a purchase agreement regarding innogy's European e-mobility business between E.ON SE and Compleo will come about will depend on the further course of negotiations.

Any conclusion of the agreement is subject to the approval of the bodies on the buyer and seller side and any necessary approval of the antitrust and regulatory authorities.

Contact and notifying person

IR Contact

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@compleo-cs.de

Phone: +49 231 534 923 874

16-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a 44309 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 231 534 923 70 E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/ ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9 WKN: A2QDNX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1219449

End of Announcement DGAP News Service