checkAd

DGAP-News Compleo negotiates acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH with E.ON

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.07.2021, 08:45  |  78   |   |   

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Letter of Intent
Compleo negotiates acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH with E.ON

16.07.2021 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo negotiates acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH with E.ON

Exclusive negotiations commenced on the purchase of former innogy SE's European e-mobility business

Dortmund, July 16, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, has concluded a Term Sheet with E.ON SE for the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. The subject of the agreement includes the European activities of the technology provider innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH, which generated revenue of approximately EUR 20 million in the first half of 2021. Both the charge point operator and charging solutions business remaining with E.ON SE and the US activities of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH are excluded from the agreement. As part of the agreed exclusivity, Compleo is currently assessing whether the investment is beneficial to Compleo's shareholders.

innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH had been transferred to E.ON in the course of the innogy takeover and develops and produces its own hardware and software for charging electric vehicles. The approach of in-house development and production differs significantly from the E.ON Group's strategy in the e-mobility sector, which focuses strongly on integrated customer solutions. Both parties are aiming for a possible signing of the contract based on extensive due diligence during the third quarter of 2021 and a closing of the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2021. The underlying enterprise value is in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The purchase price would be paid both in Compleo's own shares and through cash components. Whether and, if so, on what terms the conclusion of a purchase agreement regarding innogy's European e-mobility business between E.ON SE and Compleo will come about will depend on the further course of negotiations.

Seite 1 von 3
Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Compleo negotiates acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH with E.ON DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Letter of Intent Compleo negotiates acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH with E.ON 16.07.2021 / 08:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
EQS-Adhoc: Partners Group meldet USD 119 Mrd. verwaltetes Vermögen zum 30. Juni 2021
EQS-Adhoc: INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29, 2021
DGAP-News: Erwerb weiterer Anteile der wallstreet:online AG an der wallstreet:online capital AG: ...
EQS-Adhoc: Partners Group reports total AuM of USD 119 billion as of 30 June 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik achieves record figures in the 2nd quarter 2021 and raises guidance for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​AlzChem Group AG erhöht Prognose 2021 aufgrund sehr positiver ...
DGAP-News: Acquisition of further shares by wallstreet:online AG in wallstreet:online capital AG: ownership ...
DGAP-News: PNE AG verkauft Windparkprojekte in Rumänien
DGAP-News: PNE AG sells wind farm projects in Romania
Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal akquiriert Übertragungsrechte der AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 vor und erhöht Ausblick für ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
DGAP-DD: Nordex SE deutsch
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:45 UhrDGAP-News: Compleo verhandelt Übernahme der innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH mit E.ON (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:45 UhrDGAP-News: Compleo verhandelt Übernahme der innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH mit E.ON
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:23 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Exklusive Verhandlung über den Kauf des europäischen Geschäfts der innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
08:23 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Exclusive negotiations on the acquisition of Innogy's European e-mobility business
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
08:23 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Exklusive Verhandlung über den Kauf des europäischen Geschäfts der innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
29.06.21Deutschland bei E-Auto-Ladepunkten in der EU auf Platz drei
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten