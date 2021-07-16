Compleo negotiates acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH with E.ON

Exclusive negotiations commenced on the purchase of former innogy SE's European e-mobility business

Dortmund, July 16, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, has concluded a Term Sheet with E.ON SE for the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. The subject of the agreement includes the European activities of the technology provider innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH, which generated revenue of approximately EUR 20 million in the first half of 2021. Both the charge point operator and charging solutions business remaining with E.ON SE and the US activities of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH are excluded from the agreement. As part of the agreed exclusivity, Compleo is currently assessing whether the investment is beneficial to Compleo's shareholders.

innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH had been transferred to E.ON in the course of the innogy takeover and develops and produces its own hardware and software for charging electric vehicles. The approach of in-house development and production differs significantly from the E.ON Group's strategy in the e-mobility sector, which focuses strongly on integrated customer solutions. Both parties are aiming for a possible signing of the contract based on extensive due diligence during the third quarter of 2021 and a closing of the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2021. The underlying enterprise value is in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The purchase price would be paid both in Compleo's own shares and through cash components. Whether and, if so, on what terms the conclusion of a purchase agreement regarding innogy's European e-mobility business between E.ON SE and Compleo will come about will depend on the further course of negotiations.