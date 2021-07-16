Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company” or “Core One”) is pleased to announce that it is pursuing a listing on the Capital Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) to enhance the Company’s investor profile and increase value for its shareholders. The Company believes a Nasdaq listing (the “Listing”) will allow the Company to further US business development, both in terms of attracting institutional and retail investors, as well as through possible merger and acquisition opportunities that would complement the Company’s existing business divisions, with a particular focus on the advancement of the safe medical use of psychedelics for the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders.



Effective at the open of North American markets on Thursday, July 15, 2021, the common shares of the Company commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on an 8:1 post-consolidation basis (the “Consolidation”). As of the date of this news release, the Company has 14,344,079 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s outstanding options and warrants were also proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof.

The Consolidation represents a significant step towards the listing of the Company on Nasdaq. The Company will continue to take steps to fulfil the other requirements set by Nasdaq for a successful listing application.

The listing on Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. Following completion of a listing the Company’s common shares would continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "COOL".

“The Company’s decision to proceed with this share consolidation is a significant step forward for Core One and illustrates the Company’s commitment to advancing its Nasdaq listing application. Our goals as a Company is to increase shareholder value, enhance exposure in international markets, and to become a leader in the psychedelics space. Our pursuit of a Nasdaq listing is another step towards fulfilling these goals,” stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company.