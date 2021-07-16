checkAd

Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 09:00  |  79   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company” or “Core One”) is pleased to announce that it is pursuing a listing on the Capital Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) to enhance the Company’s investor profile and increase value for its shareholders. The Company believes a Nasdaq listing (the “Listing”) will allow the Company to further US business development, both in terms of attracting institutional and retail investors, as well as through possible merger and acquisition opportunities that would complement the Company’s existing business divisions, with a particular focus on the advancement of the safe medical use of psychedelics for the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders.

Effective at the open of North American markets on Thursday, July 15, 2021, the common shares of the Company commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on an 8:1 post-consolidation basis (the “Consolidation”). As of the date of this news release, the Company has 14,344,079 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s outstanding options and warrants were also proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof. 

The Consolidation represents a significant step towards the listing of the Company on Nasdaq. The Company will continue to take steps to fulfil the other requirements set by Nasdaq for a successful listing application.

The listing on Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. Following completion of a listing the Company’s common shares would continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "COOL".

The Company’s decision to proceed with this share consolidation is a significant step forward for Core One and illustrates the Company’s commitment to advancing its Nasdaq listing application. Our goals as a Company is to increase shareholder value, enhance exposure in international markets, and to become a leader in the psychedelics space. Our pursuit of a Nasdaq listing is another step towards fulfilling these goals,” stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company” or “Core One”) is pleased to announce that it is pursuing a listing on the Capital Market tier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Stantec awarded design services for three education bond programs in the U.S.
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’
K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine
eXp World Holdings and Kind Lending Unite to Launch SUCCESS Lending, LLC, a New Residential Lending ...
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board