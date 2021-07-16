checkAd

Ericsson Shares Fall 3% as Company Takes SEK 2 Billion Sales Hit in China

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Ericsson shares fell 3% after earnings showed a SEK 2 billion decline in sales in Mainland China. The company sees materially lower market share in Mainland China for Networks and Digital Services, leading to a delay in reaching the EBIT …

  • (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares fell 3% after earnings showed a SEK 2 billion decline in sales in Mainland China.
  • The company sees materially lower market share in Mainland China for Networks and Digital Services, leading to a delay in reaching the EBIT margin target of 4-7% in 2022
  • Sales in China are declining earlier than we have anticipated, SEB analysts said
  • Conference call starts now: +46 8 566 426 51
