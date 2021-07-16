Ericsson Shares Fall 3% as Company Takes SEK 2 Billion Sales Hit in China Autor: PLX AI | 16.07.2021, 09:05 | 58 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 09:05 | (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares fell 3% after earnings showed a SEK 2 billion decline in sales in Mainland China. The company sees materially lower market share in Mainland China for Networks and Digital Services, leading to a delay in reaching the EBIT … (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares fell 3% after earnings showed a SEK 2 billion decline in sales in Mainland China. The company sees materially lower market share in Mainland China for Networks and Digital Services, leading to a delay in reaching the EBIT … (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares fell 3% after earnings showed a SEK 2 billion decline in sales in Mainland China.

The company sees materially lower market share in Mainland China for Networks and Digital Services, leading to a delay in reaching the EBIT margin target of 4-7% in 2022

Sales in China are declining earlier than we have anticipated, SEB analysts said

Conference call starts now: +46 8 566 426 51 Telefon L.M.Ericsson (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Telefon L.M.Ericsson (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer