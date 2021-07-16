Swedbank Jumps 3% as Earnings Boosted by Strong Fees, Lower Costs Autor: PLX AI | 16.07.2021, 09:13 | 32 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 09:13 | (PLX AI) – Swedbank shares rose 3% at the open after earnings significantly beat estimates on strong fees, lower costs and loan loss reversals. Swedbank net interest income and fee income where both better than forecastExpenses and loan losses also … (PLX AI) – Swedbank shares rose 3% at the open after earnings significantly beat estimates on strong fees, lower costs and loan loss reversals. Swedbank net interest income and fee income where both better than forecastExpenses and loan losses also … (PLX AI) – Swedbank shares rose 3% at the open after earnings significantly beat estimates on strong fees, lower costs and loan loss reversals.

Swedbank net interest income and fee income where both better than forecast

Expenses and loan losses also surprised on the positive side, while CET1 ratio also beat expectations

Better lending volumes offset the slight margin pressure in mortgages due to an increased tendency to shift to fixed-rate products, Bank of America said, reiterating a buy on Swedbank shares

ROE of 14.2% is good, but the potential is greater, SEB analysts said

Conference call 9:30 CET +46 8 566 42 651



Swedbank Shs(A) Aktie





