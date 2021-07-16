Puma Slips Despite Q2 Beat, as Outlook Is Conservative: Analysts Autor: PLX AI | 16.07.2021, 09:20 | 37 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 09:20 | (PLX AI) – Puma shares slipped 1% at the open despite a strong beat on second-quarter earnings as the new EBIT outlook was seen as conservative. The company is now forecasting EBIT of EUR 400-500 million for the year, but the consensus average is … (PLX AI) – Puma shares slipped 1% at the open despite a strong beat on second-quarter earnings as the new EBIT outlook was seen as conservative. The company is now forecasting EBIT of EUR 400-500 million for the year, but the consensus average is … (PLX AI) – Puma shares slipped 1% at the open despite a strong beat on second-quarter earnings as the new EBIT outlook was seen as conservative.

The company is now forecasting EBIT of EUR 400-500 million for the year, but the consensus average is already at EUR 484 million

Q2 revenue of EUR 1,589 million beat consensus estimates of EUR 1,366 million, while EBIT of EUR 109 million was much better than estimate of EUR 75 million

Puma remains a beat-and-raise story, with traders likely to wait for more details at full Q2 results time on July 29, analysts said



