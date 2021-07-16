Puma Slips Despite Q2 Beat, as Outlook Is Conservative: Analysts
- (PLX AI) – Puma shares slipped 1% at the open despite a strong beat on second-quarter earnings as the new EBIT outlook was seen as conservative.
- The company is now forecasting EBIT of EUR 400-500 million for the year, but the consensus average is already at EUR 484 million
- Q2 revenue of EUR 1,589 million beat consensus estimates of EUR 1,366 million, while EBIT of EUR 109 million was much better than estimate of EUR 75 million
- Puma remains a beat-and-raise story, with traders likely to wait for more details at full Q2 results time on July 29, analysts said
