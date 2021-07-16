M1 Kliniken AG successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2021



Berlin, 16 July 2021 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2021 on 14 July 2021.

After the Corona-related restrictions of the previous year, the Management Board is confident about the development of the company in the current financial year and the future.

In his presentation, the Management Board gave an outline of the company's successful development in the 2020 financial year, even though considerable restrictions on business activity had to be absorbed due to the official lockdown orders. Due to the very fast achievement of high occupancy rates after the reopening of the specialist centres, the Management Board is convinced that the Corona pandemic will not have a negative impact on the further business development of M1 in the medium and long term. The first interim goal is to operate a total of approximately 50 specialist centres by the end of 2021.

The Management Board also commented on the background of the 75% participation in Haemato AG at the turn of the financial years 2020/21. In addition to focusing the business activities of both companies, the private label business in the field of aesthetic medicine will be expanded.

A total of 77.5% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. On the agenda were the resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit for 2020, the discharge of the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, and the election of the auditor for the 2021 financial year. The resolution on all items on the agenda were passed with broad majorities.

The detailed voting results were published at: https://www.m1-kliniken.de/aktie/hauptversammlung.html.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group of companies offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Under the brand "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 40 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England, Croatia and Australia. With its shareholding in HAEMATO AG, which has existed since mid-2020, M1 Kliniken AG is also in a position to exploit sales and earnings potential of treatment products in the medical-aesthetic field.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGDr. Walter von Horstig, Management BoardGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de

