HPS Home Power Solutions announces participation in Clean Equity Monaco and nomination for The smarter E AWARD

Berlin, 16 July 2021 - HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS), provider of picea, the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant for grid-independent and carbon-free electricity supply, today announced its participation in the Clean Equity conference in Monaco and its nomination for The smarter E AWARD in the Smart Renewable Energy category.

"We are delighted to be taking part for the first time in Clean Equity in Monaco, one of Europe's most important events for sustainable innovation. Having the opportunity to present our globally unique and carbon-free energy supply system picea for homes to interested parties, stakeholders and investors and to share our vision of clean energy for electricity, heat and mobility for everyone is very important for us as we further build networks and engage in dialogue with investors," said Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director and founder of HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH. "We are also extremely proud to be among the 2021 finalists for The smarter E AWARD in the Smart Renewable Energy category. Being nominated for this prestigious award validates our many years of development work on our globally unique hydrogen-based home storage system, which has successfully gone into production and has already been installed in numerous homes."



The smarter E AWARD 2021 for Smart Renewable Energy

Venue: Online conference

Award ceremony: 21 July 2021, 3:00 p.m.

Smarter E is the innovation hub for events and topics of the new energy world.

The Smarter E AWARD in the Smart Renewable Energy category focuses on innovative solutions in the field of charging and energy management as well as on sector coupling to optimize the use of PV systems. The award ceremony in this category will be held online on 21 July 2021 at 3:00 p.m.