4finance EUR bondholders approve refinancing

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.07.2021, 10:00  |  14   |   |   

16-Jul-2021 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16 July 2021. 4finance Holding S.A. (the "Group"), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces results of its recent EUR bondholder vote. The resolution, which included extending the maturity of the EUR bonds by 3 years to February 2025, was successfully passed. Later today, the deed signed by the notary will be filed with the German Federal Gazette and published on the Group's website.

The Notary, acting as scrutineer to the vote, has confirmed that valid votes were received from over 1,300 investors, in total holding approximately EUR 107 million in nominal value of EUR bonds. Such participation represents of 73.2% of outstanding bonds, so the quorum threshold of 50% was duly satisfied. Of the participating investors, 97.5% by value voted in favour of the resolution, so the qualifying majority threshold of 75% was also duly satisfied.

The Terms and Conditions of the EUR bonds are expected to be formally amended in late August, once the statutory contestation period has expired. Subsequently, the amendment and participation fees will be paid to the relevant investors. The full documentation is available on the Group's website at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/bonds/.

The Group's full press release is available at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/press-releases.

Aalto Capital (Munich) acted as financial advisor to 4finance.

For more information, please contact:

4finance
investorrelations@4finance.com
press@4finance.com

Aalto Capital
manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.de
+49 89 8986777-0

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements.

16-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: 4finance S.A.
8-10 Avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
E-mail: info@4finance.com
ISIN: XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
WKN: A181ZP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin
EQS News ID: 1219503

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1219503  16-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

