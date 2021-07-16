DGAP-Adhoc 4finance EUR bondholders approve refinancing
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
4finance EUR bondholders approve refinancing
The Notary, acting as scrutineer to the vote, has confirmed that valid votes were received from over 1,300 investors, in total holding approximately EUR 107 million in nominal value of EUR bonds. Such participation represents of 73.2% of outstanding bonds, so the quorum threshold of 50% was duly satisfied. Of the participating investors, 97.5% by value voted in favour of the resolution, so the qualifying majority threshold of 75% was also duly satisfied.
The Terms and Conditions of the EUR bonds are expected to be formally amended in late August, once the statutory contestation period has expired. Subsequently, the amendment and participation fees will be paid to the relevant investors. The full documentation is available on the Group's website at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/bonds/.
The Group's full press release is available at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/press-releases.
Aalto Capital (Munich) acted as financial advisor to 4finance.
For more information, please contact:
4finance
investorrelations@4finance.com
press@4finance.com
Aalto Capital
manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.de
+49 89 8986777-0
This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation.
Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements.
