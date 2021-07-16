LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Appoints Chief Risk Officer

Mr. Qiao joined Lexin earlier this year as the Company’s vice president, responsible for Lexin’s risk management. Since joining Lexin, Mr. Qiao has built out a high-quality credit risk control team and enhanced Lexin’s credit control system, further driving the continued improvement in the Company’s credit quality. As reported in the Company’s financial results for the first quarter, Lexin’s 90 day+ delinquency rate1 was at 1.84% as of March 31, 2021 and the first payment default rate (30 day+)2 has been below 1% for 8 months as of March 31, 2021, effectively resolving the pandemic-related risks while maintaining a high level of performance. To date as of the end of the 2nd quarter, Lexin’s coincident 1+ days past due3 is at 4.92%, as compared to last year’s 8.08% for the same period, representing a 40% decrease. The Company’s latest recovery rates for bad debts4 has reached an all-time high, improving by 30% as compared to the same period last year.

1 90 day+ delinquency ratio refers to outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans on our platform as of a specific date. On-balance sheet loans that were over 179 calendar days past due and charged off are not included in the delinquency rate calculation. Off-balance sheet loans that were over 179 calendar days past due are assumed charged off and not included in the delinquency rate calculation. The Company does not distinguish on the basis of the on- or off-balance sheet treatment in monitoring the credit risks of borrowers and the delinquency status of loans.

2 Loan balance with first payment day past due 30+ over total loan origination.

3 Coincident 1+ days past due refers to outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 1 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans on our platform as of a specific date. On-balance sheet loans that were over 179 calendar days past due and charged off are not included in the delinquency rate calculation. Off-balance sheet loans that were over 179 calendar days past due are assumed charged off and not included in the delinquency rate calculation. The Company does not distinguish on the basis of the on- or off-balance sheet treatment in monitoring the credit risks of borrowers and the delinquency status of loans.

