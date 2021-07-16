checkAd

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date 2021-07-16
Loan 1056
Coupon 2.25 %
ISIN-code SE0004517290
Maturity 2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,600
Volume bought, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 11
Number of accepted bids 7
Average yield 0.194 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.190 %
Highest yield 0.198 %
% accepted at lowest yield        16.67


Auction date 2020-07-16
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,850
Volume bought, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 9
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 0.501 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.501 %
Highest yield 0.501 %
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00








