RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-07-16
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,600
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|0.194 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.190 %
|Highest yield
|0.198 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|16.67
|Auction date
|2020-07-16
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,850
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.501 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.501 %
|Highest yield
|0.501 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
