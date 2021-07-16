RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.07.2021, 10:07 | 33 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-07-16 Loan 1056 Coupon 2.25 % ISIN-code SE0004517290 Maturity 2032-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,600 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 11 Number of accepted bids 7 Average yield 0.194 % Lowest accepted yield 0.190 % Highest yield 0.198 % % accepted at lowest yield 16.67

Auction date 2020-07-16 Loan 1053 Coupon 3.50 % ISIN-code SE0002829192 Maturity 2039-03-30 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,850 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 9 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield 0.501 % Lowest accepted yield 0.501 % Highest yield 0.501 % % accepted at lowest yield 100.00













