Buy Getinge as Order Momentum Remains Strong, Kepler Cheuvreux Says Autor: PLX AI | 16.07.2021, 10:11 | 55 | 0 | 0 16.07.2021, 10:11 | (PLX AI) – Getinge shares rose about 3% after earnings beat estimates amid strong order intake and profitability, analysts said.

Getinge believes that sales will gradually strengthen from the level in 2019 and will amount to a minimum of SEK 27 billion this year as health care returns to normal capacity

Based on Getinge's results in the first half of the year, expectations for the second half may be too conservative, and we expect analysts estimates to rise, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating their buy recommendation for the stock

The biggest positive surprise was the profitability, Kepler said

Getinge's adjusted gross margin was 55% for the quarter, up from 53.4%



