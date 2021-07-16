María Björk new CFO of Eimskip

María Björk has, for the last seven years, been the Managing Director of Alma íbúðafélag (previously Almenna leigufélagið) one of the largest real-estate companies in Iceland which she has led from its foundation. As Managing Director, she was responsible for building the company’s infrastructure, leading the investments and financing as well as representing the company towards investors and other stakeholders. Recently, she led a successful rebranding of the company and its sale to the current owner Langisjór ehf.

María Björk Einarsdóttir has been hired as CFO of Eimskip and subsequently Egill Örn Petersen, who has been the CFO since the beginning of 2019, steps down at his own request due to personal reasons and takes another position within the finance department.

María Björk has a B.Sc. degree in Engineering Management, majoring in finance, from Reykjavík University and she is a licensed securities broker. María is in a relationship with Ellert Arnarson and they have two children together.

María Björk will join Eimskip in September and Egill Örn will remain as CFO until then.

Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson, CEO:

"María Björk has successfully led extensive and demanding projects in her previous role and earned a good reputation as a young and performance driven manager. She will broaden the experience and knowledge in Eimskip’s Executive Management Board which is positive and in line with the Company’s journey. I want to use this opportunity to thank Egill Örn especially for his valuable work as CFO and I am pleased that we will continue to benefit from his experience and expertise going forward."