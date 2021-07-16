checkAd

PAION LAUNCHES GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) FOR THE TREATMENT OF REFRACTORY HYPOTENSION IN ADULTS WITH SEPTIC OR OTHER DISTRIBUTIVE SHOCK IN GERMANY

PAION LAUNCHES GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) FOR THE TREATMENT OF REFRACTORY HYPOTENSION IN ADULTS WITH SEPTIC OR OTHER DISTRIBUTIVE SHOCK IN GERMANY

- GIAPREZA(R) is the first product launched by PAION in Europe

Aachen (Germany), 16 July 2021 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (PA8; ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard) today announces that GIAPREZA(R) (angiotensin II) has been launched and is now commercially available in Germany for order and delivery to customers through direct sales.

GIAPREZA(R) is approved by the European Commission for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. GIAPREZA(R) is a synthetic human angiotensin II acting the same way as the body's endogenous regulatory peptide that is central to the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system to increase blood pressure.

PAION estimates about 150,000 septic or other distributive shock patients in Europe annually remaining below target blood pressure levels despite treatment with existing therapies leading to a high mortality rate in those critically ill patients. In 2013, the mortality rate of patients in Germany with severe septic shock was as high as almost 60%[1]. Due to this significant unmet need, PAION decided to make GIAPREZA(R) available to patients as soon as possible and before establishing a commercial structure in Germany with other European markets to follow over the course of the next months. The initial focus of the commercial teams across Europe over the first year after launch will be to ensure that GIAPREZA(R) is listed on hospital formularies, based on the unmet needs it can address and the health economic benefits it can deliver.

