DGAP-Adhoc Ekotechnika AG again raises earnings forecast for the financial year 2020/2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ekotechnika AG again raises earnings forecast for the financial year 2020/2021
The main reasons for the increase in the earnings forecast are improved margins in the spare parts business for agricultural equipment sold and positive currency effects, assuming that the development of the ruble remains largely stable until the end of the financial year (30 September).
