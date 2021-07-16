checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Ekotechnika AG again raises earnings forecast for the financial year 2020/2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ekotechnika AG again raises earnings forecast for the financial year 2020/2021

16-Jul-2021 / 11:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekotechnika AG again raises earnings forecast for the financial year 2020/2021

Walldorf, 16 July 2021 - Ekotechnika AG (primary market; ISIN: DE000A161234) again raises its earnings forecast for the current financial year 2020/2021 (30 September). For the operating result (EBIT), the company now expects a range of EUR 13-16 million (previously: EUR 11-14 million; after the increase on 29 March 2021). Forecasts for revenues (EUR 220-230 million) and gross profit (EUR 35-38 million) remain unchanged.

The main reasons for the increase in the earnings forecast are improved margins in the spare parts business for agricultural equipment sold and positive currency effects, assuming that the development of the ruble remains largely stable until the end of the financial year (30 September).



Contact
Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de/en


Press / Investor Relations
Fabian Kirchmann, Anna-Lena Mayer // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de

16-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Ekotechnika AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
E-mail: info@ekotechnika.de
Internet: www.ekotechnika.de
ISIN: DE000A161234
WKN: A16123
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1219574

 
