Sandvik Q2 Adj. EBIT Below Consensus, but Orders Exceed Estimates (PLX AI) – Sandvik Q2 orders SEK 25,857 million vs. estimate SEK 24,317 million.Q2 revenue SEK 23,460 million vs. estimate SEK 23,394 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 4,754 million vs. estimate SEK 4,568 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT SEK 4,469 million vs. estimate SEK …



