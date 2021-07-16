checkAd

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG continues its growth after nine months 2020/21 and raises targets for fiscal year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Change in Forecast
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG continues its growth after nine months 2020/21 and raises targets for fiscal year

16-Jul-2021 / 11:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) has achieved revenue of EUR 1,198.2 million after nine months of fiscal year 2020/21 (past year: EUR 967.9 million). This corresponds to a revenue development of +23.8% vs. the past year (after adjustment for currency effects[1]: +27.6%). In the third quarter of FY 2020/21, revenue amounted to EUR 430.8 million (past year: EUR 253.0 million) - a growth rate of +70.3% (after adjustment for currency effects: +75.3%) against the previous year's period which had been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue benefitted from a rise in recurring revenues as well as a further recovery in demand for equipment.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)[2] amounted to EUR 282.8 million after nine months of FY 2020/21 (past year: EUR 111.9 million). EBIT margin (EBIT / revenue) was 23.6% (past year 11.6%). In the third quarter of FY 2020/21, EBIT amounted to EUR 120.1 million (past year: EUR 9.4 million). EBIT margin was 27.9% (past year: 3.7%). EBIT benefitted from a favorable development of product mix with a high share of recurring revenue. In addition, the ongoing low level of sales and marketing expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to EBIT compared to the past year.

Earnings per share (EPS)[3] amounted to EUR 2.04 (past year: EUR 0.77) for nine months of FY 2020/21. In the third quarter, EPS amounted to EUR 0.91 (past year: EUR 0.06).

Full results for nine months 2020/21 will be published on August 6, 2021.

In light of the positive business development, the company is raising targets for the current fiscal year 2020/21: revenue is expected to exceed the previous forecast of approximately EUR 1.6 billion (past year: EUR 1,335.5 million). EBIT margin for fiscal year 2020/21 is projected to significantly exceed the previous forecast of approximately 20% (past year: 13.3%), with strong support from lower than usual sales and marketing expenses in the current year.
 
 

 

