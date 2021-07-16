NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Nordex SE: Successful capital increase of EUR 586 million



Hamburg, 16 July 2021 - Nordex SE ("Nordex" or the "Company") has successfully placed all shares issued in connection with the capital increase resolved on 30 June 2021. 98.20% of all subscription rights were exercised by existing shareholders (including by Acciona S.A. ("Acciona"), the Company's largest shareholder) and the remainder has been sold over a stock exchange or OTC (outside stock exchanges) by the underwriters. The total gross volume of the capital increase amounts to approximately EUR 586.15 million, consisting of total gross cash proceeds of approximately EUR 389.57 million and an equivalent of approximately EUR 196.58 million from a contribution in kind by Acciona. 42,672,276 new shares, representing approximately 36.36% of the existing share capital, were offered to the Company's shareholders, by way of a subscription offer at a subscription ratio of 11 to 4, i.e. shareholders were able to purchase four new shares for every eleven shares held at a subscription price of EUR 13.70 per new share. The subscription period commenced on July 2 and ended on July 15, 2021.

"We thank our shareholders and our core banks for their confidence in Nordex. As a leading global turbine manufacturer with a robust balance sheet and the successful Delta4000 product portfolio, Nordex is well positioned to accelerate profitable growth", says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

The capital increase was registered on 15 July 2021 with the Rostock commercial register. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on 19 July 2021 and to be included in the existing listing on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 20 July 2021, as well as in the sub-segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Regulated Market with additional post-admission listing obligations (Prime Standard). The new shares carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2021.