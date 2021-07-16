Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Carl Zeiss Now Sees EBIT Margin Significantly Higher Than Previous Forecast After Q3 Beat (PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec Q3 revenue EUR 430.8 million vs. estimate EUR 311 million.Revenue benefitted from a rise in recurring revenues as well as a further recovery in demand for equipmentQ3 EBIT EUR 120.1 millionQ3 EPS EUR 0.91 vs. estimate …



