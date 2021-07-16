Carl Zeiss Now Sees EBIT Margin Significantly Higher Than Previous Forecast After Q3 Beat
(PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec Q3 revenue EUR 430.8 million vs. estimate EUR 311 million.Revenue benefitted from a rise in recurring revenues as well as a further recovery in demand for equipmentQ3 EBIT EUR 120.1 millionQ3 EPS EUR 0.91 vs. estimate …
(PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec Q3 revenue EUR 430.8 million vs. estimate EUR 311 million.Revenue benefitted from a rise in recurring revenues as well as a further recovery in demand for equipmentQ3 EBIT EUR 120.1 millionQ3 EPS EUR 0.91 vs. estimate …
- (PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec Q3 revenue EUR 430.8 million vs. estimate EUR 311 million.
- Revenue benefitted from a rise in recurring revenues as well as a further recovery in demand for equipment
- Q3 EBIT EUR 120.1 million
- Q3 EPS EUR 0.91 vs. estimate EUR 0.35
- Carl Zeiss Meditec FY revenue is now expected to exceed the previous forecast of EUR 1.6 billion
- Carl Zeiss Meditec EBIT margin for fiscal year 2020/21 is projected to significantly exceed the previous forecast of 20%
- Sees lower than usual sales & marketing expenses
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare