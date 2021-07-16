checkAd

Carl Zeiss Now Sees EBIT Margin Significantly Higher Than Previous Forecast After Q3 Beat

Autor: PLX AI
16.07.2021, 11:43  |  43   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec Q3 revenue EUR 430.8 million vs. estimate EUR 311 million.Revenue benefitted from a rise in recurring revenues as well as a further recovery in demand for equipmentQ3 EBIT EUR 120.1 millionQ3 EPS EUR 0.91 vs. estimate …

  • (PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec Q3 revenue EUR 430.8 million vs. estimate EUR 311 million.
  • Revenue benefitted from a rise in recurring revenues as well as a further recovery in demand for equipment
  • Q3 EBIT EUR 120.1 million
  • Q3 EPS EUR 0.91 vs. estimate EUR 0.35
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec FY revenue is now expected to exceed the previous forecast of EUR 1.6 billion
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec EBIT margin for fiscal year 2020/21 is projected to significantly exceed the previous forecast of 20%
  • Sees lower than usual sales & marketing expenses
Carl Zeiss Meditec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carl Zeiss Now Sees EBIT Margin Significantly Higher Than Previous Forecast After Q3 Beat (PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec Q3 revenue EUR 430.8 million vs. estimate EUR 311 million.Revenue benefitted from a rise in recurring revenues as well as a further recovery in demand for equipmentQ3 EBIT EUR 120.1 millionQ3 EPS EUR 0.91 vs. estimate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jenoptik Raises Outlook After Revenue Jumps 30%
Bufab Names Staffan Pehrson New CEO
Ericsson Profit Beats Consensus, but Revenue Comes Below Estimates on China
Jenoptik Sells EUR 7 Million-Revenue Business to Marposs
Ericsson Shares Fall 3% as Company Takes SEK 2 Billion Sales Hit in China
Sagax Q2 Net Income SEK 2,146 Million
Zealand Pharma Short Position Initiated By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
Volati Q2 EBITA SEK 191 Million vs. Estimate SEK 164 Million
Puma Slips Despite Q2 Beat, as Outlook Is Conservative: Analysts
Swedbank Jumps 3% as Earnings Boosted by Strong Fees, Lower Costs
Titel
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus on EPS and Net Income
BASF Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Outlook Raised
Credit Suisse Head of Compliance SUB Scarlato to Leave
Nokia Says Will Lift Guidance After Strong Q2; Doesn't Give Details Yet
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:12 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Dax nach Rücksetzer am Vortag etwas erholt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11:59 UhrCarl Zeiss Meditec erhöht Prognose - Aktie auf Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:40 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG setzt Wachstum nach neun Monaten 2020/21 fort und hebt Ziele für Geschäftsjahr an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
11:39 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG continues its growth after nine months 2020/21 and raises targets for fiscal year
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
11:39 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG setzt Wachstum nach neun Monaten 2020/21 fort und hebt Ziele für Geschäftsjahr an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser hebt Ziel für Carl Zeiss Meditec auf 180 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
09.07.21HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
05.07.21DZ BANK stuft CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
02.07.21STOCK SELECTION EUROPE Wochenausgabe KW 27: Müde Bären = ewige Hausse?
Stock Selection Europe | Analysen
02.07.21CARL ZEISS MEDITEC IM FOKUS: Börsen-Höhenflieger lässt Corona-Knick hinter sich
dpa-AFX | Analysen