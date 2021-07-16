Envirotech Vehicles Comments On Recently Announced Initiatives to Accelerate Canada’s Zero Emissions Act

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), commented today on recently announced changes to Canada's previously announced Zero …

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), commented today on recently announced changes to Canada's previously announced Zero …

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), commented today on recently announced changes to Canada's previously announced Zero Emissions Act. Among the changes to be implemented, Canada has announced it will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light duty trucks from 2035 in an effort to reach net-zero emissions across the country by 2050. Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We applaud the decision by Canada's government to fast-track certain elements of the previously announced Zero-Emissions Act. The proposed legislation positions Canada to aggressively pursue initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of climate change, by taking steps to accelerate the adoption of electric passenger cars and trucks. Envirotech Vehicles is optimistic that Canada will issue similar mandates for larger fleet vehicles and with our turnkey inventory of purpose built electric trucks and vans we're poised to assist our Canadian fleet customers should they be compelled by mandate or by choice, to make the change to EV transportation. This is a dynamic time for the EV industry and it's gratifying to see strong support from the Canadian government, which we believe has the potential to drive heightened consumer interest for our reliable, cost efficient electric vehicle offerings."