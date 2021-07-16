checkAd

Envirotech Vehicles Comments On Recently Announced Initiatives to Accelerate Canada’s Zero Emissions Act

Accesswire
CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), commented today on recently announced changes to Canada's previously announced Zero Emissions Act. Among the changes to be implemented, Canada has announced it will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light duty trucks from 2035 in an effort to reach net-zero emissions across the country by 2050.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We applaud the decision by Canada's government to fast-track certain elements of the previously announced Zero-Emissions Act. The proposed legislation positions Canada to aggressively pursue initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of climate change, by taking steps to accelerate the adoption of electric passenger cars and trucks. Envirotech Vehicles is optimistic that Canada will issue similar mandates for larger fleet vehicles and with our turnkey inventory of purpose built electric trucks and vans we're poised to assist our Canadian fleet customers should they be compelled by mandate or by choice, to make the change to EV transportation. This is a dynamic time for the EV industry and it's gratifying to see strong support from the Canadian government, which we believe has the potential to drive heightened consumer interest for our reliable, cost efficient electric vehicle offerings."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205
Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655692/Envirotech-Vehicles-Comments-On-Rece ...

